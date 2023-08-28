comscore Man dies in apparent stabbing at Maili Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man dies in apparent stabbing at Maili Beach Park

  • Today
Honolulu police have classified a West Oahu stabbing incident at Maili Beach Park this afternoon as a homicide.

Emergency Medical Services said a 32-year-old man was treated for a stabbing at about 2:30 p.m.and taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Detectives were still on the scene investigating, police said.

