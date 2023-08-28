Man dies in apparent stabbing at Maili Beach Park

Honolulu police have classified a West Oahu stabbing incident at Maili Beach Park this afternoon as a homicide.
Emergency Medical Services said a 32-year-old man was treated for a stabbing at about 2:30 p.m.and taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
Detectives were still on the scene investigating, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.