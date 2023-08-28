Moped rider, 20, critical after solo crash in Moiliili

A man riding a moped crashed early Sunday morning in the Moiliili area and was taken to the hospital with critical head injuries.

Police said at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, a male moped rider, 20, was heading westbound on South King Street when he lost control and fell onto the asphalt roadway.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time. Traffic was very light at the time of the collision, but the area was dark, and the roadway was wet from rain.

An investigation is ongoing.