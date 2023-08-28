Vandals smash Baby Makapuu restroom fixtures

Honolulu parks officials said vandals destroyed numerous fixtures at the restrooms at Kaupo, or Baby Makapuu Beach park, just before the weekend.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation shared on social media that staff on Friday afternoon found three toilets, two sinks, one urinal and a drinking fountain smashed to pieces.

Photos of the comfort station suggest that tools were used, DPR said in the release, and that the vandalism was more than mere thoughtlessness.

“Despite the significant vandalism, our maintenance staff were able to make the repairs in time to keep the comfort station open for weekend use,” said DPR on Instagram.

In the fiscal year between July 2022 to July 2023, the department said it has spent over $380,000 repairing damage from vandalism using in-house crews, not including more extensive work requiring contract work or a capital improvement project.

Specific estimates for the damages to Kaupo are still pending.

DPR said anyone who witnesses any further acts of vandalism at this park or comfort station should call 911 or the park staff at 808-768-8980.

DPR has also reported the vandalism to Honolulu police. Witnesses who have any information should contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, online or via the P3Tips app.