3 Lahaina public schools won’t reopen until at least mid-October

The three West Maui public schools still standing after the Lahaina wildfires will not re-open to students until at least after fall break in mid-October, as officials continue to assess the safety of the campuses and the stability of their electricity and internet services, the state Department of Education announced today.

Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate and Princess Nahienaena Elementary school have been closed since the Aug. 8 wildfires. They are continuing “environmental assessments for air, water and soil quality, as well as ensuring stable power and sufficient broadband connectivity,” a DOE news release said.

Fall break for Hawaii’s public schools runs from Oct. 9 to 13. The decision to set a “tentative goal” of reopening after fall break was reached after a meeting today of school-level staff, a DOE news release said. Exact dates for students to return will depend on each school’s phased reopening schedule.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority in our plans to reopen campuses,” state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in the release. “This is a very fluid situation and things may still change; however, we know that a tentative reopening timeline will help with planning and bring some stability for our staff, students and families during this very turbulent time.”

The state Department of Health has installed air quality sensors at the three campuses and will be installing additional devices in certain classrooms, the DOE said. The department is also working with Maui County to evaluate water quality at the schools and has hired a contractor to conduct soil sampling, and professional cleaners will be hired to thoroughly clean the schools before they reopen, the DOE said.

A fourth Lahaina public school, King Kamehameha III Elementary School, has been deemed damaged beyond repair. The DOE said that after fall break it is planning for students and staff to “share a campus with Princess Nahienaena Elementary. The department is also planning for a future temporary site for the school while long term plans are being made.”

Meanwhile, the public is invited to two meetings on Wednesday where they can meet with school principals and department leaders to share views and receive information on school reopenings and educational opportunities in West Maui:

>> 9-11 a.m. at Citizen Church, 4275 Hine Way, Lahaina

>> 1-3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, McCoy Studio Theater, 1 Cameron Way, Kahului

Overflow parking for Citizen Church will be available at the Old Bay Course Clubhouse in Kapalua, formerly Pineapple Grill (200 Kapalua Drive). Shuttles will be available from Kapalua to the church.