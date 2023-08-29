Barricade situation closes section of Kailua road

Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.
Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.
Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.
Police and first responders are at the scene of a barricade situation in Kailua this morning.
Police have closed a section of Kihapai Street in Kailua as their Specialized Services Division responds to a barricade situation.
Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai Street and Kahoa Drive as police respond to the scene, according to a bulletin sent by police shortly before 11 a.m. Police said a man is inside the home but it is not a hostage situation.
Emergency Medical Services and HFD personnel are also at the scene.
