comscore Barricade situation closes section of Kailua road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Barricade situation closes section of Kailua road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM

    Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM

    Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERRTISER.COM

    Police and first responders are seen as an active barricade situation continues on Kihapai Street, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kailua.

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Police and first responders are at the scene of a barricade situation in Kailua this morning.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police and first responders are at the scene of a barricade situation in Kailua this morning.

Police have closed a section of Kihapai Street in Kailua as their Specialized Services Division responds to a barricade situation.

Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai Street and Kahoa Drive as police respond to the scene, according to a bulletin sent by police shortly before 11 a.m. Police said a man is inside the home but it is not a hostage situation.

Emergency Medical Services and HFD personnel are also at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits
Next Story
County, state and federal officials to discuss Maui disaster

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up