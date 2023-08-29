Barricade situation closes section of Kailua road

Police have closed a section of Kihapai Street in Kailua as their Specialized Services Division responds to a barricade situation.

Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai Street and Kahoa Drive as police respond to the scene, according to a bulletin sent by police shortly before 11 a.m. Police said a man is inside the home but it is not a hostage situation.

Emergency Medical Services and HFD personnel are also at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.