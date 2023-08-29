LIVE: County, state and federal officials discuss Maui disaster

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

Maui County, state and federal officials asked for patience from Maui residents as they move on to the next phase in removing hazardous waste from Lahaina devastation, insisting that they are not clearing the land.

“We want to get people back home,” Maui Emergency Management Agency Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira said.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said there have been police reports filed with 110 missing people and over 50 active open cases.

Pelletier said no human remains have been found by search crews since they have been in the ocean, adding that the FBI plans to expand their search area by about 200 yards.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Maui County, state and federal officials are holding a press conference this afternoon at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest updates and disaster response to the Maui fires.

The confirmed death toll from Maui fires remains at 115. Search and recovery teams of 400 people and 40 cadaver sniffing dogs have surveyed 100% of the nearly 2,200 acres burned in the devastating Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, officials said.

Just before noon today, Maui County officials said the Olinda fire was 85% contained with an estimated 1,081 acres burned; the Kula fire remained at 90% contained with an estimated 202 acres burned; and the Lahaina fire was still at 90% contained with an estimated 2,170 acres burned.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Serv­ice on Monday issued a fire weather watch for the leeward side of all Hawaiian Islands, which will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Speakers for today’s press conference include Maui Mayor Richard Bissen; Maui Emergency Management Agency Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira; Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Cmdr. Robert J. Fenton, Jr.; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Incident Cmdr. Steve Calanog; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—Honolulu District Cmdr. Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey; Dr. Jeremy Thomas Stuelpnagel, coroner’s physician; and Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.