A bright, versatile sauce

Pesto is a mouthful of bright summer — basil made more so. You can buy it in a jar or in the refrigerator section of your grocery store, but there is nothing better than making it yourself. Fresh basil can be found in abundance at farmers’ markets in the summer. Just clean, take the stems off and throw the leaves in a food processor with nuts and garlic. Dribble in the oil and you’ve got a versatile sauce for pasta, chicken or fish.

Basic Pesto

Ingredients:

• 2 cups fresh basil leaves (no stems)

• 2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts

• 2 large cloves garlic

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Directions:

Combine basil leaves, pine nuts or walnuts and garlic in a food processor and process until very finely minced.

With the machine running slowly dribble in the oil and process until the mixture is smooth.

Add the cheese and process very briefly, just long enough to combine. Store in refrigerator or freezer.

Total time: 15 minutes, makes 2 cups.