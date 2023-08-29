An easy, fresh, chilled soup

This chilled soup couldn’t be easier to make, packing a lot of flavor into a quick dish of just a few ingredients. Fresh, green and somewhat tart, it’s quite refreshing on a warm day.

Chilled Avocado Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted

• 1 1/2 cups plain (not Greek) yogurt

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 1 small bunch cilantro or parsley, leaves and tender stems

• A few slices of jalapeño

Directions:

Put 1 cup water, the avocados, yogurt, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, cilantro (or parsley) and jalapeño in a blender. Purée until smooth. Taste for seasoning and chill well.

Before ready to serve, thin with more water to taste (thicker for soup, thinner to drink).

Pour into chilled soup bowls for a sit-down first course, or into shot glasses for a stand-up appetizer.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4-6.