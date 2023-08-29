Super stuffed

If you’re craving larger-than-life burritos with generous amounts of fillings, look no further than Ewa Beach-based Fatman’s Haven, which usually roams West Oahu, according to owner Ronald Long.

“Fatman’s Haven originated as a side catering business in California,” he explains. “It began as a hobby of mine, hosting taco parties for friends and family on the weekends. I grew the company primarily through referrals and a word-of-mouth strategy, which I still use today. I believe nothing is more engaging and impactful than the recommendation of someone with experience. The word began to spread, and the business started to grow, along with the party sizes.”

The business’s menu is small but mighty, and includes burritos ($16.50), tacos ($15) and quesadillas ($18.50).

“We aim to master a few menu items to assure that every item is done as close to perfection as possible,” Long says. “The fan favorite is the loaded quesadilla ($18.50), which includes a meat choice of chicken or steak, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatillo avocado salsa on a crispy, extra-large tortilla. Our burritos include chicken or steak, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, tomatillo avocado salsa, beans and rice.”

Tacos come with choice of meat (chicken or steak), cilantro and onions (optional choice to add pico de gallo and cotija cheese). Meanwhile, nachos include chicken or steak, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatillo avocado salsa.

“Our business name resulted from a need to encourage the guests of those who hired me for bottomless catering — to indulge comfortably without the fear of being judged for eating as much as they desired,” he adds. “I chose the name when I noticed people seemed somewhat reluctant to eat more than one serving. Thus, the business name is a subtle suggestion to find contentment in ‘being a fatman.’”

The biz is currently open for lunch from 11 a.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and for dinner from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays to Fridays (exclusive location for those on the business’s close friends list on Instagram).

“We are still open to accepting inquiries for catering parties,” Long says. “For more information, message us @fatmans_haven on Instagram or Fatmans Haven Full Service Catering on Facebook.”

Fatman’s Haven

Various locations

Phone: 925-257-2062

Instagram: @fatmans_haven

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted