Zucchini stars in this salad

This pasta salad is loaded with 2 pounds of zucchini, roasted until golden and caramelized, then tossed in a tangy garlic-tahini dressing. Roasted sunflower seeds bring crunch and nuttiness. (Pepitas, slivered almonds or chopped walnuts are other great options.) Golden raisins add unexpected pops of sweetness that round out the tart lemon. The zucchini can be roasted a few hours ahead or even the night before. Make the pasta salad a few hours ahead and keep refrigerated; bring to room temperature and give it a final toss before serving.

Roasted Zucchini Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inchthick (8 cups)

• 1 cup chopped scallions

• 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound short pasta, such as medium shells or fusilli

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons tahini

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds

• 1/2 cup golden raisins

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• 1/2 cup chopped parsley

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On a rimmed sheet pan, combine zucchini, scallions and 3 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat then spread in an even layer. (It’s OK for the slices to overlap.) Roast until tender, stirring halfway, 20 to 25 minutes.

When zucchini is almost done, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente; drain.

In a large bowl, combine lemon juice, tahini, garlic, the remaining 6 tablespoons of oil and 3 tablespoons of water; season with salt and pepper and whisk until well blended.

Add the warm pasta, zucchini mixture, sunflower seeds and rai sins to the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Stir in the cheese and parsley.

The pasta salad can be made a few hours ahead and kept refrigerated. Bring to room temperature and toss well before serving.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 6-8.