Scoreboard – August 29, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity III: La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.
WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
College: exhibition, Lincoln vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III
Girls Varsity
Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14
