3 ‘aggressive’ sharks seen near Bowls surf spot, city officials warn

Several “aggressive” sharks have been spotted near the Bowls surf spot off Ala Moana, city officials warned this morning.
“Three 5- to 6-foot aggressive grey reef sharks were seen feeding in the Ala Wai channel (Bowls). The public in the area has been warned,” said an alert from the City & County of Honolulu just before 9 a.m. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions. In an emergency always call 911.”
