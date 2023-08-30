Alaska Airlines promotes Daniel Chun to regional vice president for Hawaii

Alaska Airlines has promoted Daniel Chun to regional vice president Hawaii — a move that the airline says underscores its commitment to long-term growth and community relations in the state.

Chun’s new role makes him the senior executive in Hawaii for Alaska Airlines, which started service here in 2007 and now operates the most flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

“Alaska Airlines is proud and humbled to have served Hawaii for over 15 years, and Daniel’s leadership has helped us to do so in a way that reflects our values, including our emphasis on care and stewardship,” CEO Ben Minicucci said in a news release today announcing the promotion.

“As we continue to support the relief and recovery efforts on Maui, we are committed to serving the community in Hawaii now more than ever and are thrilled to recognize Daniel’s leadership with this new role,” he said. “Anyone who knows Daniel appreciates his kindness and integrity, and we are grateful to have him as a member of our leadership team.”

Chun has over 20 years of experience in Hawaii’s tourism industry and is a former board member of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

He joined Alaska Airlines in 2011 and most recently served as the Hawaii director of sales, community and public relations, leading the airline’s public affairs and community outreach efforts throughout the state.

“For over a decade, I have had the great privilege of serving our community and supporting Alaska’s culture of care in Hawaii,” said Chun. “Alaska has always had a deep sense of stewardship and kuleana for all those who depend on us, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow our presence and impactful work here in the Islands.”

Born and raised on Oahu, Chun is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, with a bachelor’s degree in travel industry management. He serves on the boards of the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation, Aloha United Way, Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, Diamond Head Theatre, and the University of Hawai‘i Alumni Association.

Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said Chun’s commitment to UHs School of Travel Industry Management has increased funding to the school and helped to shape the next generation of Hawaii’s tourism leaders.

Vieira said Chun even served on the selection committee for the UH TIM School director.

“In year’s past, most of the carriers in Hawaii had regional offices in Hawaii, but now few do outside of Hawaiian Airlines, ” Vieira said. “Since Alaska has come on, they’ve had a strong presence through Daniel. This promotion shows that they have an understanding of the importance of showing respect for the community and working with the community.”

During Chun’s tenure at Alaska Airlines, the carrier has provided nearly $5 million in cash and in-kind support to over 200 local community organizations in Hawaii. He is on the board of the Alaska Airlines Foundation, which since 2015 has awarded funding support to Hawaii nonprofits.

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai’i Lodging & Tourism Association, said Chun’s promotion is well-deserved, and shows Alaska’s strong commitment to Hawaii.

“Daniel has been the face of Alaska Airlines in Hawaii and more importantly he’s out there in the community. He’s very responsive to the needs of the community and Alaska Airlines is demonstrating that too through Daniel’s leadership, especially during this whole Maui crisis,” he said.