State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran of Maui stepping down

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran, who represents Maui, announced today that he would be leaving the Senate, effective Oct. 31.

Keith-Agaran’s statement in a Senate news release today did not state why he was stepping down, but he tied the decision to the ongoing crisis on the Valley Isle.

“I believe that this decision best serves the interests of the Maui people especially given what they have gone through over the last three weeks, and what they continue to experience,” he said.

Keith-Agaran, who represents Wailuku, Kahului, Waihee, Waikapu Mauka, and Waiehu, is a partner in the law firm of partner at Takatani Agaran Jorgensen & Wildman that recently used his photo in a flyer to promote a community discussion in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 fires.

His statement did not mention his possible role in any wildfire-related litigation, but he said, “As we know, the Maui community — including members of my extended clan who lived and worked in West Maui — have suffered tremendous losses, including losing loved ones. Some, to this day, are still not identified or found. The choice for me has always been and will always be my family and community, and this decision is consistent with that overriding value.”

Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi said in a separate statement said he received Keith-Agaran letter of resignation today.

“Although not privy to the reasons for his decision, Senator Keith-Agaran’s reasons must have been thoughtfully and carefully considered,” Kouchi said. “Sen. Keith-Agaran is a brilliant legislator whose integrity is beyond reproach and his leadership, experience, and calming influence, will be sorely missed in the Senate.”

According to the Senate, Keith-Agaran grew up in Paia and Kahului and graduated from Maui High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a law degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

He served in several roles in state government before being appointed to represent House District 9 in 2009 after the death of Rep. Bob Nakasone.

In 2013, Keith-Agaran replaced Shan Tsutsui who left the state Senate to become lieutenant governor. In the Senate, he has served as vice-chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

The Senate news release said that, in accordance with state law, Democratic Party officers will submit three names of possible replacements to Gov. Josh Green, who will have 60 days to fill the vacancy.