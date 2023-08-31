Green hopes ‘unaccounted for’ Maui fire list will drop below 50

Gov. Josh Green hopes that the number of people unaccounted for from the Lahaina fire— currently 388 — will fall below 50 names when a new list comes out on Friday.

So far the number of people who died in the country’s deadliest wildfire in over a century has plateaued this week at 115.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper today about the list of people unaccounted for, Green said:

“The formal announcement will be tomorrow from the FBI and the group that’s working on this. … The number of people that actually filed missing reports was closing to 112 or 115 to the Maui authorities. And of those individuals, a substantial number — more than half — were immediately found either to be tragically lost to the fire or discovered, and some in the hospital. So I think we’re going to hear a number in the lower double digits tomorrow, hopefully under 50.

“It’s not much consolation because our hearts are broken that we lost 115 people for sure,” Green said. “But it is something that we are grateful that it’s not 800 or 1,000 like people were projecting earlier. But tomorrow we should have a much tighter number for everyone.”