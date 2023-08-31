comscore Man, 71, in critical condition following moped crash on Pali Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 71, in critical condition following moped crash on Pali Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 71-year-old man who was riding a moped on the Pali Highway this evening is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

HESD said the crash took place at around 7 p.m. near Pauoa Road. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel administered advanced life support and transported the man to a trauma hospital.

No other vehicles or injuries were mentioned in the report.

