Man, 71, in critical condition following moped crash on Pali Highway

A 71-year-old man who was riding a moped on the Pali Highway this evening is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.
HESD said the crash took place at around 7 p.m. near Pauoa Road. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel administered advanced life support and transported the man to a trauma hospital.
No other vehicles or injuries were mentioned in the report.
