Japan’s summer dance fest is back on its feet

OTARU, Hokkaido >> A highlight of the Otaru Ushio Festival, a summer staple in the Hokkaido city of Otaru, commenced July 29 with about 5,000 people from 76 groups dancing in formation in the city center for eight hours.

For the first time since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, the Ushio Nerikomi dance parade took place at its usual scale. Locals and tourists lined the street to watch the spectacle.

Each team of dancers was clad in yukata (cotton kimono) or coordinated T-shirts. They worked up a sweat but braved the brutally hot weather, smiling at the cheering crowd as they danced.

The festival ended July 30 with a mikoshi (portable shrine) parade, a taiko drum performance and fireworks display.