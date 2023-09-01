comscore Suspect indicted following fatal Maili stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suspect indicted following fatal Maili stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The 47-year-old man arrested following a fatal stabbing in Maili has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury, the City and County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney reported today.

The stabbing reportedly took place during an argument Monday afternoon at Maili Beach Park. The suspect, Matthew Seaman, allegedly stabbed 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone after the the argument turned into a physical confrontation.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition following the incident and was later pronounced dead.

Seaman was arrested at the scene and has been indicted for second-degree murder.

