Las Vegas Advisor: 2 new indoor-golf venues slated for construction

With TopGolf at MGM Grand and Kiss Mini Golf at the Rio already operating — and Atomic Range Golf under construction next to The STRAT (expected to open by November) — two more ­indoor-golf venues have been announced for Las Vegas.

Swingers Crazy Golf, described as an adult miniature-­golf concept, is building a 40,000-square-foot, three-story venue that will open sometime next year at Mandalay Bay. And the family-­friendly Popstroke, which was founded by Tiger Woods, has just announced that it will build a two-story venue on the south Strip near Mandalay Bay that’s slated to open in early 2024.

Megabucks hits again: Megabucks has been hit for the third time this year, this time at Aria. The good news is the $5 bet netted $10.16 million. The bad news, if you can call it that, is that the jackpot had reset after being hit for $10.5 million in early July at the Cannery.

B’day play: Do you have a birthday coming up? Ellis Island awards slot free-play on the day of your birthday. Get a players card and a bonus, the amount of which is determined randomly, is distributed from a casino kiosk.

Wedding capital: September has been designated “Wedding Month” in Las Vegas to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the city being dubbed the “Wedding Capital of the World.” On Sept. 23, 1953, the London Daily Herald christened it as such in a story about Las Vegas weddings that launched five million nuptials.

Question: Are there any bargain breakfasts left in Las Vegas?

Answer: There are no more $1.99 deals, if that’s what you’re asking, but there are lots of bargains. Two of the best are located in neighboring Henderson, Nev. The $3.95 special at The Pass comes with three eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. The other is the $5.49 special at Emerald Island, which is two eggs; bacon, sausage or hot link; hash browns or home fries; a slice of watermelon; and choice of toast, English muffin or biscuits and gravy. Coffee is $1.49 extra.

