97-year-old Lahaina woman identified as wildfire fatality

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 pm
  Destruction is seen in Lahaina from Kelawea Mauka Makai Park on Lahainaluna Road.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 4

    Destruction is seen in Lahaina from Kelawea Mauka Makai Park on Lahainaluna Road.

Maui police said today a 97-year-old Lahaina woman was among the 115 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of the historic seaside town.

Louise Aibihai is the 55th victim to be publicly identified after notification of next of kin.

Her name was among the list of 385 “unaccounted for” people released Friday by the Maui Police Department and the FBI. She was also one of 41 people who had a formal missing persons report filed on their behalf with MPD.

Abihai was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. At least four other Hale Mahaolu Eono residents have been identified as fire fatalities.

Maui police said a total of 60 victims have been positively identified, but the identities of five have not been made public because their families have not been located or notified.

Separately, Maui County officials said restrictions were lifted today for two West Maui parcels: Lahaina Gateway at 325 Keawe St., and Walgreens at 342 Keawe St.

The businesses at Lahaina Gateway on the north side of Keawe Street and the businesses in the Walgreens parcel on the south side are open, officials said.

The Lahaina Gateway and Walgreens sites have power. The two parcels are not located in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area, officials said.

