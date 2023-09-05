comscore Equipment outage briefly holds up United flights nationwide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Equipment outage briefly holds up United flights nationwide

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Aug. 11, in Houston. United Airlines flights were halted nationwide, today, because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Aug. 11, in Houston. United Airlines flights were halted nationwide, today, because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time today because of a technology outage.

Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It announced before 2 p.m. Eastern time that the ground stop on United flights had been lifted.

Before flights resumed, United said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries were “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.”

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 2% in afternoon trading.

