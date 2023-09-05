HFD contains 2.5-acre wildland fire in Makakilo

Honolulu firefighters battled a wildland fire in Makakilo this afternoon, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at 1:31 p.m. for a wildland fire near the east end of Punawainui Street in Makakilo. Three units with 10 personnel initially responded. Eventually, another unit and four more personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The 2.5-acre fire was contained by 3:23 p.m., according to HFD.

Fire crews protected three threatened structures, and the fire traveled up a moss rock wall and entered a home’s yard, but no structures were damaged. HFD said the area did not have adequate fire breaks.

The Honolulu Police department requested a fire investigation after finding some evidence.

No evacuation were ordered, and no injuries were reported.