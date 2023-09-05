Hiker, dog rescued from Kaneohe trail after canine falls

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday evening rescued a hiker and her dog on a Kaneohe trail off of the Stairway to Heaven.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 5:28 p.m. after the 55-pound dog fell about 50 feet off the trail.

HFD clarified that the female hiker was on the Kaneohe side of the trail, and not actually on the stairs themselves or close to them.

The Stairway to Heaven trail was the closest one available for reference, HFD said.

After the dog fell, the hiker descended off the trail and was able to be at the canine’s side shortly thereafter.

Five units and 13 personnel responded, with the first one arriving at 5:42 p.m. Firefighters climbed up the trail to begin a ground search, and were able to plot the hiker’s geolocation from her cell phone, which had 74% battery life remaining.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter visually located the hiker near a waterfall, and were able to transport both hiker and dog to a nearby landing zone at 6:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported.