RSV, flu shots available at Longs and upcoming Queen’s drive-thru events

The rollout of flu shots, along with the new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, has begun.

CVS Pharmacy, which operates Longs Drugs in Hawaii, is now offering annual flu vaccines, along with the new RSV vaccines for people ages 60 and older at locations nationwide.

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer multiple flu vaccine options, including the adjuvanted and higher dose vaccine which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for seniors.

Appointments can be scheduled at CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app. Patients may also walk into a CVS Pharmacy and request a vaccination seven days a week.

The Queen’s Health System is also hosting two drive-thru flu and RSV vaccination events for the community on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24. No appointment is needed.

The first event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Queen’s Physicians Office Building 3, patient dropoff area, at 550 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Sullivan Center, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road.

Queen’s will be offering the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for those ages 65 and older. The RSV vaccine is recommended only for those ages 60 and older. Patients should bring their IDs and insurance cards.

For the Queen’s events, vaccinations will only be administered to those ages 11 and older.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine every year to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.