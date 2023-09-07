Jova holds steady as Category 4 hurricane in East Pacific

Although it eased slightly in intensity this morning, Jova remains a major hurricane in the East Pacific.

Located about 550 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 5 a.m. today, Jova was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to continue on its current track for the next few days while possibly fluctuating in intensity today. However, Jova is expected to begin weakening tonight through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Jova’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, the weather is mostly dry and stable with light tradewinds through Friday.