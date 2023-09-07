Jova holds steady as Category 4 hurricane in East Pacific

Although it eased slightly in intensity this morning, Jova remains a major hurricane in the East Pacific.
Located about 550 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 5 a.m. today, Jova was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to continue on its current track for the next few days while possibly fluctuating in intensity today. However, Jova is expected to begin weakening tonight through the weekend.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Jova’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
Meanwhile, in Hawaii, the weather is mostly dry and stable with light tradewinds through Friday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.