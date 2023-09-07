Kauai bicyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash with pickup truck

A 70-year-old Poipu man is in critical condition at the hospital following a crash with a pickup truck on Thursday morning, according to Kauai police.

Police said at about 6:35 a.m., the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Nalo Road and overtook a vehicle near the stop sign before he collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to make a right turn onto Hoone Road.

A 24-year-old man from Hanapepe was driving the Toyota Tacoma heading eastbound on Hoone Road.

The intersection was closed for about two hours as officers conducted an on-scene investigation. The 70-year-old Poipu man on the bicycle has not been identified.

Police said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.