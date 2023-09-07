comscore Man pulled from Sand Island waters pronounced dead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man pulled from Sand Island waters pronounced dead

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A man was pulled lifeless from the waters off of Sand Island this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a 911 call at about 11:11 a.m. and assisted with the death pronouncement of the man. He was found in channel waters off of Sand Island Parkway.

EMS estimated he was 63 years old.

An investigation is underway.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
North Korea says new nuclear attack submarine will counter U.S. naval power
Next Story
2 attacks by Islamist insurgents leave 49 civilians, 15 soldiers dead in Mali

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up