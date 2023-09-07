Man pulled from Sand Island waters pronounced dead

A man was pulled lifeless from the waters off of Sand Island this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to a 911 call at about 11:11 a.m. and assisted with the death pronouncement of the man. He was found in channel waters off of Sand Island Parkway.
EMS estimated he was 63 years old.
An investigation is underway.
