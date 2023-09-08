Family Assistance Center in Kaanapali moving to Lahaina Civic Center

The Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Ka’anapali Monarchy ballroom will relocate to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center on Saturday, Maui County officials said.

The Lahaina center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shuttles operating between Lahaina-area hotels and the Family Assistance Center will begin service to the Lahaina DRC at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway on Saturday, officials said.

According to the county, the Family Assistance Center and the AmericanRed Cross will continue to provide services, by appointment only, to families of those who are deceased and hospitalized. To schedule an appointment, families may call 800-RED-CROSS.

To provide a DNA sample, or for information regarding those who are unaccounted for, families may call (808) 270-7771. DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose, the county said.