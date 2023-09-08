comscore Fire intentionally set at vacant Stadium Bowl-O-Drome | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Fire intentionally set at vacant Stadium Bowl-O-Drome

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE The former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome in Moiliili on Isenberg Street, seen in February 2017. The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire that broke out at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Monday in McCully was intentionally set.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    The former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome in Moiliili on Isenberg Street, seen in February 2017. The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire that broke out at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Monday in McCully was intentionally set.

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire that broke out at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Monday in McCully was intentionally set.

The case has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department for criminal investigation. Damages are estimated at $7,000.

Honolulu firefighters received a 911 call at 6:06 p.m. Monday for a building fire at 820 Isenberg St. Six units and 22 personnel responded.

Upon arrival, the first unit found light smoke coming from the side of the large commercial building formerly used as a bowling alley.

After breaking through exterior doors to gain access, firefighters attacked the fire with handlines and brought it under control at 6:23 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 6:59 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in a storage room at the rear of the building.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands owns the 1.9-acre property, which is slated for redevelopment into an affordable rental housing project with a 23-story tower and several townhomes.

The Stadium Bowl-O-Drome opened in 1955 and closed in 2004 and has been vacant since, according to DHHL, which acquired the property from the Department of Land and Natural Resources in 1995.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect back taxes
Next Story
Spanish prosecutors accuse soccer chief of sexual assault

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up