Fire intentionally set at vacant Stadium Bowl-O-Drome

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire that broke out at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Monday in McCully was intentionally set.

The case has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department for criminal investigation. Damages are estimated at $7,000.

Honolulu firefighters received a 911 call at 6:06 p.m. Monday for a building fire at 820 Isenberg St. Six units and 22 personnel responded.

Upon arrival, the first unit found light smoke coming from the side of the large commercial building formerly used as a bowling alley.

After breaking through exterior doors to gain access, firefighters attacked the fire with handlines and brought it under control at 6:23 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 6:59 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in a storage room at the rear of the building.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands owns the 1.9-acre property, which is slated for redevelopment into an affordable rental housing project with a 23-story tower and several townhomes.

The Stadium Bowl-O-Drome opened in 1955 and closed in 2004 and has been vacant since, according to DHHL, which acquired the property from the Department of Land and Natural Resources in 1995.