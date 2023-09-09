Hawaii beats UAlbany for first win of season

Hawaii’s first win of the 2023 season was made a lot harder than it needed to be.

Despite turning it over twice on downs in its own territory with a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Warriors managed to hold on for a 31-20 victory over UAlbany tonight at Ching Complex.

Brayden Schager threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Steven McBride with 3:20 remaining to make it a two-possession game and give a crowd of 7,646 a chance to breathe as Hawaii avoided losing to a FCS opponent for the first time since the 2000 season opener against Portland State.

Schager finished 23-for-40 for 266 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

McBride also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for UH (1-2).

Hawaii led 24-20 in the fourth quarter when it elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 twice in its own territory and was stopped both times.

UAlbany had a chance to cut the deficit to one if it elected to try a field goal on fourth-and-3 on the UH 17 with 10 minutes remaining, but went for it. Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger was stopped for a loss by Isiah Tufaga and UH got the ball back.

Hawaii went for it from its own 40 and then had a fourth-and-1 on its 39 when it tried again to convert a first down with less than eight minutes remaining.

Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei got the handoff and was stopped for no gain, giving the ball back to the Great Danes again.

UAlbany drove the ball inside the UH 20 but turned the ball over on an option play that was ruled a backwards pass that was dropped by the running back and recovered by Noah Kema.

UH’s ensuing drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty on third down and Schager put the game away with the TD pass to McBride, who finished with seven catches for 72 yards.

Hawaii outgained UAlbany 381 to 239 in total yards.

Up next for Hawaii is a game next Saturday at No. 13 Oregon.