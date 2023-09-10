Pedestrian, 30, in critical condition after crash in Kapolei

A pedestrian described as 30 years old is in critical condition following a collision with a vehicle.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. today at Makakilo Drive and Farrington Highway, and the woman was transported to a trauma hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
No other details were immediately available.
