comscore Pedestrian, 30, in critical condition after crash in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Pedestrian, 30, in critical condition after crash in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A pedestrian described as 30 years old is in critical condition following a collision with a vehicle.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. today at Makakilo Drive and Farrington Highway, and the woman was transported to a trauma hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden, Obama, Clinton congratulate Coco Gauff on U.S. Open victory

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up