Police investigate homicide after body found in Kahuku bushes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigate homicide after body found in Kahuku bushes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 am
Honolulu police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased 66-year-old man in the bushes Friday in Kahuku.

At about 6:45 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a report of a decomposing body in the bushes. According to a police report, the man’s injuries were not obvious due to the state of decomposition.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday to determine that the man sustained multiple stab wounds, classifying the man’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

