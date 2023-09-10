Las Vegas Advisor: Traffic bridges planned for Las Vegas race route

As the building of the Formula One headquarters near the airport approaches completion and roadwork on the race route continues to wreak havoc on drivers, news comes of yet another related infrastructure development. Three temporary bridges will be constructed along the course, not for pedestrians, but for cars to help alleviate traffic snarls and allow Strip employees to get to work. The largest one will span 760 feet and have four traffic lanes. The bridges will be installed in October and removed shortly after the race concludes.

Pricey steaks: According to the website 24/7 Wall Street, Las Vegas has five of the priciest steakhouses in the country, including the most expensive, Cut by Wolfgang Puck at Palazzo, which costs an average of $165 for two (no drinks). The other four are SW Steakhouse (Wynn Las Vegas), Jean Georges Steakhouse (Aria), Stripsteak (Mandalay Bay) and Craftsteak (MGM Grand).

Oyster deal: For Las Vegas’ best oyster deal, head to the Big Sur Oyster Bar at South Point, where its long-running “What the Shuck” lunch specials include half-price oysters and clams on the half shell every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Served with lemon, cocktail sauce and horseradish, oysters are $14.50 for a dozen after discount, or $1.21 each.

Center Bar return: In a recent interview, the president of Virgin Las Vegas said that the casino is considering bringing back the Center Bar. Prior to the change to Virgin, the Center Bar was one of the most iconic components of the former Hard Rock.

Question: When will Peter Luger open at Caesars Palace?

Answer: The long-awaited opening date of the famed Peter Luger Steak House, the Las Vegas outpost of the 146-year-old restaurant that opened in Brooklyn in 1887, has been confirmed for Nov. 1. And unlike the Brooklyn, N.Y.; Great Neck, N.Y.; and Tokyo locations, the Las Vegas Luger will accept credit cards.

