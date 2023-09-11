comscore Man, 18, critical after solo crash in Waikele | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 18, critical after solo crash in Waikele

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police say an 18-year-old man crashed his car into a center median while speeding in the Waikele area.

Police said at about 2:15 a.m., the man was driving northbound on Paiwa Street, north of the H-1 freeway overpass, at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and crashed into the median’s concrete curb and tree.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.

