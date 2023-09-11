Scuba diver critical after losing consciousness in Haleiwa

Honolulu lifeguards this morning pulled an unconscious scuba diver from the waters off of Haleiwa Boat Harbor.
Emergency Medical Services responded at about 9:08 a.m. to the boat harbor on Oahu’s North Shore.
The man, in his 60s, was pulled to shore, where EMS performed CPR. An automated external defibrillator was also used on the patient, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.