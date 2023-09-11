Scuba diver critical after losing consciousness in Haleiwa

Honolulu lifeguards this morning pulled an unconscious scuba diver from the waters off of Haleiwa Boat Harbor.

Emergency Medical Services responded at about 9:08 a.m. to the boat harbor on Oahu’s North Shore.

The man, in his 60s, was pulled to shore, where EMS performed CPR. An automated external defibrillator was also used on the patient, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.