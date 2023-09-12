Witnesses sought in Kahuku murder

Honolulu police are asking the public for help finding witnesses to the murder of a 57-year-old man whose decomposing body was found on Marconi Road Sep. 8.

At about 6:45 p.m. Friday police police officers responded to a report of a decomposing body in the bushes and found Joseph Mattson.

Mattson’s injuries were not immediately clear due to the state of decomposition, according to police. An autopsy done Saturday determined Mattson died of multiple stab wounds. His death was classified as a homicide.

A second-degree murder case is being investigated by HPD’s homicide detail.

Mattson is described as being 5’7” tall and weighed 175 pounds.

He was balding, had green eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored Adidas t-shirt, dark-colored cargo shorts and black socks.

Anyone with information about Mattson’s death is asked to call 911 or contact Honolulu Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also submit anonymous tips online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.