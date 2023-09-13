comscore Maui lifts access restrictions for 2 Lahaina business zones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui lifts access restrictions for 2 Lahaina business zones

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 am
    Maui County officials announced today that restrictions have been lifted for certain business zones in the disaster area, including the one encompassing Lahaina Cannery Mall.Shown here, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour on Marine One over areas devastated by the Lahaina wildfire last month.

Maui County officials announced today that as of 10 a.m., restrictions have been lifted for certain business zones in the disaster area, including the one encompassing Lahaina Cannery Mall.

The zones are specifically known as Zone 5B, which includes the Lahaina Cannery Mall parcel, and Zone 5E, which includes the business area of Kupuohi and Ulupono streets. All roadways to access these zones are clear.

Officials warn, however, that many dangers remain once a fire has burned through an area, and that safety barriers should be heeded.

Those returning to these areas should be aware of the hazards and know what to look for when re-entering.

The state Health Department’s smoke and dust advisory remains in effect for portions of Maui impacted by fire and surrounding areas with smoke, ash and dust.

While the county’s unsafe water advisory has been lifted for Upper Kula, zone 1, it remains in place for zones 2 to 5.

Entry into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area, meanwhile, as delineated by government-placed barriers, remains prohibited unless authorized by law, due to health and safety risks and to protect against criminal property damage.

A map of zones and safety guidelines is available at www.mauirecovers.org.

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

