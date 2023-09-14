Big Island man found guilty of murder, arson

A 30-year-old Captain Cook man, found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in a shooting in an area known as the “End of the World,” was sentenced Sept. 1 to life in prison with the possibility of parole, the Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen announced today.

A Kona Circuit Court jury found Ioane Asagra guilty in June of the charges in the May 25, 2021 shooting of Joey Richmond on Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road.

Judge Robert Kim sentenced Asagra to life with the possibility parole for the murder, and 20 years for the arson offense, the sentences to run concurrently.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged the investigation work of Sgt. Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell, formerly of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and deputy prosecutors Kauanoe Jackson and Kate Perazich, who prosecuted the case.

“This sentence reaffirms our Office’s commitment to seek justice for Mr. Richmond,” Waltjen said in a written statement. “It sends a clear message that we will hold violent offenders accountale to protect our community.”

He thanked the police, prosecutors, victim advocates and support staff for their hard work and dedication, as well as the jury for their time and service.