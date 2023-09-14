FEMA hiring locally to assist with Maui wildfire recovery efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire locally for temporary positions for its Maui disaster response and recovery efforts.

FEMA said the temporary positions start as 120-day appointments but may be extended up to one year. Most positions are on Maui, but some are on Oahu.

The agency is looking for writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation and geospatial information specialists, and digital communications specialists, among others.

Four job fairs will be held on Maui from today through Sunday at the following times and locations:

>> 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Kakoo Maui Resource Hub, 70 E. Kaahumanu Ave.

>> 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway

>> 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Maui Ocean Center, 192 Maalaea Road

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information should be provided for each position, including pay and benefits, which include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management, helping their communities recover from a disaster. For information on FEMA’s recovery efforts on Maui, visit fema.gov/disaster/4724.