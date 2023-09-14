Motorcyclist, 41, dies after solo crash in Waipahu

Honolulu police say a 41-year-old man has died following a solo motorcycle crash on Wednesday night in the Waipahu area.
Police said at about 10:40 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Fort Weaver Road when he traveled onto the Waipahu off-ramp at a high rate of speed and lost control. He collided with a metal lamp post and was thrown onto the roadway.
Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a hospital in critical condition, where police say he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
At this time, speed appears to be a factor, while alcohol or drugs remain unknown as factors, in the collision.
Police said this was Oahu’s 39th traffic-related fatality this year, compared to 36 during the same time last year.
An investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.