VIDEO: Maui emergency chief says public re-entry into Lahaina begins Sept. 25

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

——

Maui Emergency Management Agency Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira is holding a press conference to discuss the County of Maui’s plans to allow residents and business owners re-entry into the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area.

Oliveira said the county is aiming for Monday, Sept. 25, as an official start date for public re-entry into Lahaina. Entry will initially be limited to home owners and residents.

A system is in place to identify zones in the Lahaina disaster area that are cleared for re-entry, Oliveira said. MEMA is working with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other entities to clear the region parcel-by-parcel.

Owners, residents, occupants, renters and tenants will be notified in advance that their property is ready for viewing. After applying for and obtaining a pass, those with valid access will be taken to their property. Escorts are required during the first two visits and everyone entering the area will be provided with personal protective equipment. Further visits will be allowed, though entrants will be restricted to their specific property.

Oliveira said the system is designed to assist and support the people of Lahaina as they seek closure following the Aug. 8 firestorm. To that end, entrants can be accompanied by a faith-based advisor or insurance claims adjuster, while on-site resources, including mental health professionals, will be made available.

——

This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page.

——