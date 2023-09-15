Hawaii Health Department recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines

The Hawaii Department of Health recommends the updated COVID-19 vaccines as a way to protect against the most common forms of the disease in Hawaii.

Officials said the newly updated vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, target the XBB lineages of the omicron variant, which account for the majority of COVID cases in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated COVID vaccines for all persons 6 months and older.

“The authorization of the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines comes at a good time,” said state Health Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink in a news release. “We are seeing increased numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. By getting the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine, you are taking steps to help minimize the spread of disease in our communities. This is especially important as we approach the holiday season.”

DOH says these vaccines will be available through traditional pathways, and should be covered by health insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.

A federal Bridge Access Program provides no-cost COVID vaccines to adults that are uninsured or underinsured through participating retail pharmacy chains, health care providers, and federally supported health centers.

Shipments are on the way, DOH said, and will be available at varying times from various providers.

Visit vaccines.gov to find available COVID-19 vaccines.