Rainbow Wahine volleyball soars past Western Carolina in straight sets

Amber Igiede posted a season-high 21 kills and hit .625 to help Hawaii sweep Western Carolina 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 today in the Fight in the Fort Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kendra Ham added a career-high 12 kills and 11 digs in her second straight start for Hawaii (6-4), which hit a season-high .345.

Caylen Alexander added 11 kills and 16 digs for UH, which earned its second sweep of the season.

Hawaii closed out all three sets in impressive fashion. It ended the first set on a 10-2 run and the second on a 9-4 run before scoring eight of the final 10 points in the match.

Setter Kate Lang had a match-high 40 assists, seven digs and four blocks. Hawaii out-blocked the Catamounts 10-7.

Bailey Hartsough had seven kills to lead Western Carolina (3-7).

UH closes the tournament on Saturday at 7 a.m. Hawaii time against Florida State.