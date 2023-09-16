GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football faces No. 13 Oregon

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

——

SCORE: No. 13 Oregon 34, Hawaii 0, Q2

——

3:25 p.m.: Oregon goes on a 13-play drive that lasts nearly seven minutes but a win for the UH defense, which holds to a field goal. Oregon leads 345-51 in total yards. ORE 34, HAW 0, 3:21, Q2.

3:05 p.m.: Five plays, 54 yards, TD Oregon. Jordan James with a 1-yard TD run and Oregon has 31 points in 18 minutes. ORE 31, HAW 0, 12:01, Q2.

2:54 p.m.: Total yards in the first quarter: Oregon 220, Hawaii 39.

2:50 p.m.: The person dressed up as the Ducks mascot is going to get another workout today. Noah Whittington goes 44 yards on fourth-and-1 and the Ducks convert two fourth downs before scoring on Traeshon Holden’s 1-yard TD pass from Nix. ORE 24, HAW 0, :06, Q1.

2:40 p.m.: Hawaii picks up a first down before punting and Oregon marches right down the field. A 22-yard TD run for Jordan James. A 13-play drive with 12 runs. ORE 17, HAW 0, 5:22, Q1.

2:23 p.m.: Wynden Hoohuli makes a tackle on third down and Hawaii holds Oregon to a 43-yard field goal. ORE 10, HAW 0, 12:24, Q1.

2:22 p.m.: Poor throw from quarterback Brayden Schager is high and behind the receiver and Khyree Jackson picks it off for Oregon. Disaster start for UH.

2:16 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out and Oregon scores in two plays. Bo Nix to Tez Johnson for a 49-yard TD. Ducks up 7-0 less than a minute in.

2:12 p.m.: Hawaii will possess the ball first as Oregon sends the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

Official kickoff time is now 2:12 p.m.

———

Today’s inter-conference game between two polar opposite football programs will kick off at 2 p.m. at Autzen Stadium. While Oregon is enjoying lucrative success, sporting different uniform combinations each week, Hawaii is playing home games in a temporary facility while awaiting the promised construction of a replacement for Aloha Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors are embracing the challenge of playing on the road against one of college football’s elite teams.

“It should be an awesome environment,” UH quarterback Brayden Schager said. “I know they’ll pack it. It’ll be pretty cool. It’s fun to play in those big games in front of a lot of people. That’s what you want to do.”

The Ducks lead the NCAA in scoring (59.5 points per game). In the Sept. 2 opener against Portland State, the Ducks scored on 12 of 13 possessions, including touchdowns on the first nine drives. They have not turned the ball over in 147 plays this season. Last week, inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown capped an Oregon comeback against Texas Tech.

Hawaii is coming off a 31-20 win over UAlbany for its first win of the season.

Live updates will follow above.

--

More UH football coverage