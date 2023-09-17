Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas casinos suffer debilitating cyber attack

MGM Resorts International casinos, including Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and Aria, as well as MGM Resorts casinos outside of Las Vegas, experienced a cybersecurity failure last week that impacted the company’s online systems. The attack impacted check-in and check-out times, digital room keys, parking garage gates, slot machines, ATMs, elevators and the casinos’ website and phone systems. The events also necessitated that all transactions be made in cash. While it’s believed that the cause was a cyber ransom attack, that hasn’t been confirmed. MGM says that repairs in all sectors are in progress.

Circa contests: Circa Survivor drew 9,267 entrants, the most ever for a football contest in Las Vegas. At $1,000 per and a guarantee of all entry money going into the prize pool, the winner-take-all format will award $9,267,000 to the winner or winners (if there’s a tie). Circa Million, meanwhile, drew 5,274 players at $1,000 per entry. The guaranteed prize pool of $6 million is $726,000 more than the amount collected, which is a favorable situation for the players.

Luxor Playground: Touted as having no virtual or augmented reality and no arcade games, the completely analog Play Playground has been announced for the second floor of Luxor. Play Playground will be a one-of-a-kind 14,000-square-foot attraction that’s entered on a kid’s slide and features “physical, memory, puzzle, and word games,” a bounce house, Velcro wall and several other attractions. No admission price has been set. It’s scheduled to open early next year.

Question: What happens if a football contest player forgets to put in his picks?

Answer: In most contests, the player simply records all losses for the week, which severely damages prospects for the season. In the Survivor contest mentioned above, one loss results in elimination. Amazingly, in Week 1, 31 players didn’t submit a pick in the Circa Survivor contest.

