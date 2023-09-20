Over a month later, MPD adds Carter to official fatalities list

The Maui Police Department today added Lahaina resident Kirk Carter, who died Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu, to its official list of fatalities from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.

MPD so far has released the names of 76 of the fire fatalities, with four others identified but whose families had not yet been contacted.

Carter, 44, was one of nine patients from Maui admitted to Straub in the aftermath of the disaster that killed at least 97 people. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Aug. 18 that the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner had confirmed his death and notified his family.

Friends said Carter was at his apartment when flames raced through Lahaina and suffered burns over 75% of his body. He worked for Atlantis Submarines Maui for 6-1/2 years as a guest service agent and was described by friends as “an exceptionally fun-loving guy who just wanted every day to make people laugh,” and a big fan of Chicago’s professional sports teams.