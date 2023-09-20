Entry into Lahaina for residents to begin Monday

Lahaina property owners and residents for the area along Kaniau Road will be allowed in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as long as they have vehicle passes, which will be available from Saturday through Sunday at the Lahaina Civic Center, Maui County announced tonight.

Two vehicle passes per dwelling will be allowed but drivers will be stopped at a checkpoint in order to gain entry.

County officials have been warning about potentially toxic air from the Aug. 8 wildfire that killed 97 people and optional personal protective equipment kits will be provided when vehicle passes are distributed.

The first official entries into Lahaina follow demands from residents that continue more than a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires. County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect. For water advisory, visit www.mauicounty.gov.

County officials said the first residents and property owners will be offered water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance.

In order to access the area, residents or owners must provide:

>> A property deed or title in their name.

>> Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to their name at the property address. They should be “recent and show consistent usage.”

>> Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office, which are available at www.mauipropertytax.com.

>> A lease agreement with the renter’s name, landlord’s name and property address.

>> A valid Hawaii driver’s license with current address.

>> Vehicle registration at the property address.

>> Voter registration with a Lahaina address to confirm residency.

>> Financial statements sent to the Lahaina address, especially over “time.”