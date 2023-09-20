comscore All signs point to PGA Tour starting 2024 on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

All signs point to PGA Tour starting 2024 on Maui

  • By Doug Ferguson Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

The new PGA Tour season is just under four months away, and all signs point to it starting on the west end of Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Read more

Previous Story
Football Top 10: OIA takes top 3 spots
Next Story
Scoreboard – September 20, 2023

Scroll Up