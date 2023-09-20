All signs point to PGA Tour starting 2024 on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new PGA Tour season is just under four months away, and all signs point to it starting on the west end of Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

A posting in the Maui News last week noted that volunteer registration was open for the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The tournament is Jan. 4-7.

Maui has been devastated by wildfires that destroyed much of Lahaina — about 10 miles away from Kapalua — and killed at least 97 people. Gov. Josh Green recently signed a proclamation that most of West Maui will reopen to travelers on Oct. 8. The area has 11,000 hotel rooms, half of Maui’s total.

An internal memo from the PGA Tour indicated it was working with state, county and community leaders to advance the planning, and that Green formally told the tour to “go forward,” acknowledging the economic and charitable impact of playing.

Wisconsin-based Sentry has made initial contributions to Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank and UH-Maui County, and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among players contributing to relief efforts.

The tournament is for the top 50 from the FedEx Cup and 2024 winners of PGA Tour events.