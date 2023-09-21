comscore Motorcyclist, 21, dies after crashing on H-1 near Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist, 21, dies after crashing on H-1 near Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 21-year-old man who crashed his motorcycle on H-1 freeway near Pear City Wednesday night has died, the Honolulu Police Department said today.

HPD’s Traffic Division said that at about 7:30 p.m., the man was traveling west on the freeway, “speeding and weaving through traffic,” according to witnesses.

“As the motorcyclist attempted to exit the freeway at the Waipahu off-ramp, the motorcyclist suddenly attempted to re-enter the freeway from the exit ramp lane,” an HPD report on the incident said. “As the motorcyclist made this maneuver, (he) collided with the safety barrier at the start of the exit ramp and was ejected onto the H-1 freeway, into the path of travel of a westbound vehicle, operated by a 69-year old male motorist.”

Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded, treating the man and taking him in critical condition to a hospital where he died later that night.

The 69-year-old motorist and his two passengers were not injured.

While speed appears to be a factor in this collision, police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. They said the investigation is ongoing.

This was Oahu’s 41st traffic fatality this year, compared with 37 at the same time last year.

