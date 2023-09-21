comscore Teen rescued dangling from California’s tallest bridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Teen rescued dangling from California’s tallest bridge

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • This photo provided by The Placer County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to a 19-year-old who was rescued after a social media stunt went wrong and left the teen dangling by a rope from a bridge over the North Fork American River in Placer County, California's tallest bridge. Deputies responding Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, to the Foresthill Bridge determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been filming him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. (The Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

    This photo provided by The Placer County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to a 19-year-old who was rescued after a social media stunt went wrong and left the teen dangling by a rope from a bridge over the North Fork American River in Placer County, California's tallest bridge. Deputies responding Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, to the Foresthill Bridge determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been filming him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. (The Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

FORESTHILL, Calif. >> A 19-year-old was rescued after a stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s tallest bridge, authorities said.

Deputies responding Monday evening to the Foresthill Bridge northeast of Sacramento determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been shooting video of him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The 19-year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Rising 730 feet (223 meters) above the North Fork American River in Sierra Nevada foothills, it’s the tallest bridge in the state and third tallest in the United States.

Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team assisted sheriff’s deputies in pulling the teen to safety. He was not injured.

Both teens, who were not identified, were cited for trespassing, officials said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
2 adults dead, dozens injured in bus crash carrying students to band camp
Next Story
Teen rescued after stunt leaves him dangling from California’s tallest bridge

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up